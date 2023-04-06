When is the next double XP weekend in Overwatch 2?

From new skins to heroes, Overwatch 2 introduced a plethora of changes to the franchise. This served as the ultimate refresh, but it may not always be enough to keep the playerbase engaged.

While a competitive ranking system can be enough to keep players coming back for more, others may need to be more convincing with goals to work toward, like a battle pass. Leveling up the pass becomes the ultimate goal of many players throughout the season, prompting players to complete all quests to maximize their progress.

When it comes to speeding up progression, double XP events also play an important role. During these limited-time events, players earn double the XP for everything worthy of an XP reward in Overwatch 2, making them highly-anticipated occurrences.

When will the next double XP weekend take place in Overwatch 2?

The latest double XP weekend in Overwatch 2 started on April 5. Unlike a traditional double XP weekend, this one started in advance on a Wednesday, mostly because it’ll also mark the end of season two. This double XP event is expected to end on April 11.

Once the April double XP weekend concludes, it’s unclear when the next one will take place. In general, Blizzard often gives players a heads-up a few days prior to a double XP weekend. Events that start on a Friday will run all through the weekend, giving players enough time to enjoy the goodness double XP brings to the game in terms of faster progression.