Overwatch 2 fans are ecstatic as Soldier:76 finally gets skin players have wanted for years

Soldier:76 mains are in for a treat, as a new skin that fans have been requesting for years has joined Overwatch 2‘s shop last night.

It’s included in a new bundle called Golfer Soldier:76. It’s now available for 1,000 Overwatch coins, which equals to roughly $9.99.

The DPS’ skin gives him more of a “dad” vibe, with a cap, grey hair, and a neutral-colored outfit. It’ll perfectly match the numerous golfing cosmetics Soldier:76 has received over the years, which increased the fans’ requests to see an actual skin release.

Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Golfer Soldier: 76 Bundle ⛳️



🛒 Available in-game now for 🪙 1000 Overwatch Coins. pic.twitter.com/IC5pe0Gg0o — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) April 4, 2023

The hitscan hero received a golfing pose back in 2016, in Overwatch‘s first Olympic Games’ event. He also got his own golfing spray and player icon afterward, giving more hints about the fleshed-out skin that was coming.

All Soldier’s golfing assets are included in the bundle so players can get the whole look if they want to. It’s made up of the Epic skin, the rare Victory Pose, the common spray, and the rare player icon.

Related: Best Soldier 76 crosshair in Overwatch 2

Players who already own some of the bundle’s cosmetics can buy it for a lower price, which makes it very affordable. The community’s reaction was overwhelmingly positive to the skin introduction, with players saying they’ve been eagerly waiting for the release for years.

The skin joined the shop alongside Brigitte’s Pearlescent skin last night, which is available in a bundle for 1,100 Overwatch coins. It gives her a blue and purple theme, coloring her hair accordingly. It’s sold with a player icon and beach spray.

Players can now get those two new skins before the weekly rotation lets way to other items. The next one will be introduced alongside Season Four, planned for April 11. It will remove map pools and add Lifeweaver as the new support who’s likely to shake up the meta with his seemingly strong kit.