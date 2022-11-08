Best Soldier 76 crosshair in Overwatch 2

Soldier 76 is one of the most-used heroes in Overwatch 2. While the hero doesn’t see much use in competitive play, many casual players have taken a liken to Soldier 76 due to his overall ease of use.

While Solider 76 is difficult to master just like any other hero, his basic mechanics and abilities are far simpler to grasp than many other heroes.

Because the white-haired hero is so popular, many players will be looking to gain every advantage with him possible in Overwatch 2. If players truly want to maximize their success with Soldier 76, they’ll need the best crosshair for him.

That’s exactly what we’ll be detailing in this guide.

Soldier 76’s crosshair in Overwatch 2

As veteran Overwatch players know, Soldier 76’s main weapon of choice is his machine gun. This is one of the most basic weapons in the entire game. All players need to do is point and shoot with the gun.

The best reticle type for this kind of weapon is the traditional crosshair. This means players will have a central dot along with four outer lines surrounding the dot. Ideally, players will want their aim to be as close to the central dot as possible. But, the outer lines are in place to give players a better idea of where to point the dot on a target.

For this type of crosshair, we don’t want anything too big.

The crosshair should be medium-sized with a smaller dot so players can precisely aim where they’re shooting Soldier 76’s gun. Here’s the best settings:

Parameter : Value

: Value Type : Crosshairs

: Crosshairs Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Color : Yellow

: Yellow Thickness : 1

: 1 Crosshair Length : 21

: 21 Center Gap : 12

: 12 Opacity : 100%

: 100% Outline Opacity : 0%

: 0% Dot Size : 2

: 2 Dot Opacity : 0%

: 0% Scale with Resolution: On

These crosshair settings will make a basic crosshair that features a small dot, small gap between the dot and lines, and a medium-sized crosshair overall.

To get a good understanding of this crosshair, and Soldier 76 in general, players should head to a practice course. We’ve previously recommended a few of the best ones you can find in Overwatch 2. This way, players can learn how to play as the hero as well as get used to this specific crosshair and make any adjustments that they feel are best for their play style.