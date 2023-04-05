Lifeweaver’s abilities have a scary side and Overwatch 2 players are going to hate them

It’s an exciting time for Overwatch 2 fans, as the next season is fast approaching and Blizzard Entertainment revealed what they can expect.

Lifeweaver will be the next support to join the hero’s roster, and his abilities stirred quite some reactions in the community.

He’ll be able to summon a platform and drag a targeted ally towards him on the field to help them—or for darker purposes. In a montage video shared earlier today on Reddit, a player showed just how much trolling potential Lifeweaver can have on his team.

In those videos, the fan shows a combo Lifeweaver can do to kill an ally of his choice when he feels like it, and they can’t do anything about what’s happening.

The Thai support can summon a platform to get on the high ground using his Petal Platform ability, dash above a pit using the Rejuvenating Dash, and quickly grab an ally with his Life Grip. He can have the time to head safely into the map, while the ally will simply fall to their doom.

Sometimes, when the map allows it, he can simply head to dangerous places, bring an ally above a cliff and make them fall using only his Life Grip. It makes his trolling potential even scarier than Mei’s.

Fans expressed both amazement and worry in reaction to the video. “The range is insane,” read the highest-voted comment. Another called a day one patch to nerf him, seeing how powerful he was in the test videos: “quickest rework any percent speedrun”, he jokingly wrote.

Fun content on Lifeweaver’s playstyle has been multiplying since his reveal last night. In another video, a fan showed how the support could trap an ally near his spawn for an entire match using only his grab.