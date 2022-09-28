When does Overwatch 2 go live?

Here's when you'll be able to see Tracer and company once again.

Just like the start of any game, Overwatch 2 is sure to have plenty of players chomping at the bit to jump in and play once the servers go live. After years of development at Blizzard Entertainment and speculation from fans, the game is almost ready to release. To prepare for the game’s launch, Blizzard has laid out a schedule detailing when the game will go live around the world.

Unlike pre-downloading, which has different specifications and times depending on your platform, the game’s live time is the exact same for everyone regardless of platform. If you want to know when the game will drop so you can be among the first people to experience the future of Overwatch 2, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s when Overwatch 2 will go live for everyone.

When to start playing Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 will go live at approximately 2pm CT on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to a Blizzard blog post, barring any major technical issues on the developer’s side. This time holds true for players around the world: it will not change according to your time zone.

If you’re a previous PC player or Watchpoint Pack owner on PC, you can pre-download the game starting on Sept. 30 at 3:30pm CT. If you’re an existing console player, you can pre-download the game starting on launch day, Oct. 4 at 11am CT. If you’re a new PC or console player, you won’t be able to pre-download the game. Instead, you’ll have to wait until the game goes live at 2pm CT on Oct. 4. In all cases, you won’t be able to play the game until it goes live on Oct. 4.

Before you jump into Overwatch 2 on launch day, make sure you’ve finished all of the required account management steps.