Torb gets the world’s cutest emote in Overwatch 2 season 4 battle pass

Overwatch 2 is getting a new battle pass soon, and players are already starting to get glimpses of what’s coming in it. Along with a plethora of new skins, including a new Mythic one for Sigma, new events, and new game modes, players are excited for one particular emote.

Torbjörn has had a little bit of lore thrown his way over the years, and fans now know that he’s Brigitte’s father. But with the new emote coming in season four’s battle pass, he’s now the father of something else, apparently.

In a Twitter post, fans got a glimpse at Torb’s newest emote, which is incredibly adorable and is one of the most anticipated things that players can get in the newest battle pass. The GIF in the tweet shows the DPS hero walking along, with three itty-bitty turrets hopping along behind him. Their cute little hops are in time with each of Torb’s steps as he leads them forward. It is indeed one of the cutest things Overwatch has done since it added the emote of a dog licking Orisa’s face.

The cutest thing to come out of the Overwatch S4 Battlepass 😭 pic.twitter.com/NmUTQE2Vyf — PHΛЯΛӨH (@PH7RAOH) April 7, 2023

Fans are rejoicing because they won’t need to buy the premium battle pass to get the emote. The “March of the Turrets” emote is on level 58 of the battle pass and is on the free track, meaning that they won’t need to put down any amount of money to unlock it.

Overwatch 2 season four and the new battle pass begin next week on April 11, and players will likely be rushing straight to this emote so they can put up their turret and do their own little march with their baby turrets while their actual turret does the work for them.