San Francisco Shock adds tank mikeyy to Overwatch League roster

Although the San Francisco Shock put up great results in the Overwatch League’s Kickoff Clash tournament, the team is looking to boost its frontline with another rookie addition.

The team announced today that Michael “mikeyy” Konicki, a main tank who previously played for the Boston Uprising in 2020, would be joining the Shock.

Mikeyy is likely a familiar name for longtime fans of the North American Overwatch Contenders circuit. After he was dropped from the underperforming Uprising in 2020, mikeyy was a part of several successful teams in NA Contenders, like Ardour and Bobby Wasabi.

He joined Maryville Esports, part of the collegiate circuit, late last year. Mikeyy was a part of Maryville’s win against Northwood in April’s Overwatch Collegiate Championship series.

The San Francisco Shock spend the Kickoff Clash qualifiers and the tournament with only one tank, Colin “Coluge” Arai, who flexed from his usual off-tank standbys to heroes like Winston and Doomfist. Mikeyy’s acquisition will likely allow the two to specialize in certain heroes and be subbed in on different maps, offering the team more flexibility as metas change.

The first part of the season has been full of victories for the San Francisco Shock, who were the only team in the West Region to log a 6-0 record in the Kickoff Clash qualifiers. Though the team was defeated in a 3-0 sweep by the Dallas Fuel in the tournament’s lower bracket, it was hardly a subpar showing for a team full of rookie players.

Next week, San Francisco will once again face off against the Dallas Fuel on June 16 at 3:30pm CT as the Midseason Madness qualifiers begin.