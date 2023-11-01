Returning Overwatch 2 stickers have fans convinced they’ve unearthed next tank hero

Overwatch 2 gamers have today become convinced they’ve uncovered Blizzard’s secret hints for the next tank coming to the hero shooter.

Several Season Seven stickers feature Mauga, a tank from OW2’s lore who is Baptiste’s brother-in-arms, and it’s been more than enough to ignite speculation from the community on Oct. 31. According to players, Blizzard must be setting up Mauga’s impending release in a close upcoming season with the two recently added stickers.

It’s worth noting Blizzard has said nothing about any of this yet, though Dot Esports has reached out to see if they’ll spill the beans on whether these really are hero teasers.

Mauga made his first appearance in the Overwatch storyline in 2019 in the What You Left Behind short story. The video detailed Baptiste’s questionable past in the build-up to his release, with Mauga standing right by his side. The potential Overwatch tank hero has been a key a part of Baptiste’s shady history ever since.

While these same stickers were originally available as part of the Baptise Reunion Challenge rewards in 2019, fans noticed something had changed; the stickers have now been moved into the Season Seven tab—a shift some are claiming is “a smoking gun.”

Others believe these eager gamers could be getting riled up for no reason, warning all the hype may be setting the fandom up for a failure of its own design when Blizzard simply releases a totally new character instead.

However, Mauga has been the top pick amongst Overwatch 2 fans for a while now, so it’s no real surprise. OW2’s potential next playable character has been the focus of many social media posts in the past and will continue to do so until the next hero is revealed (and probably beyond).

Blizzard usually keeps their lips sealed until they’re ready to unveil their next hero. For now, we’ll just have to wait until we get our snippet of our newest tank.