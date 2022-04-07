Philadelphia Fusion brings on assistant coach SUNGMIN

The Philadelphia Fusion has added a new assistant coach in Cho “SUNGMIN” Sung-min, who comes over to the Overwatch League from O2 Blast. This is SUNGMIN’s first coaching job in the Overwatch League.

SUNGMIN has been in Overwatch for a long time, first as a player for GGTC. He then transitioned to a coaching role in 2020, which is the job title he’s held ever since. His credentials include notable teams such as O2 Blast and RunAway.

This is the first move for the Fusion since Kim “Fury” Jun-ho and Kim “AimGod” Min-seok were signed to the roster in January and Kwon “FiXa” Yeong-hun was added as the second support in February. Philadelphia’s roster currently sits at six players, the league’s minimum number of players that a team must have signed before the season starts.

Please welcome @OW_SUNGMIN as our Assistant coach!



After a successful season with O2 Blast, we’re happy to welcome him to the Fusion family for the #OWL2022 season 🧡 pic.twitter.com/pYx47lYpvr — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) April 7, 2022

SUNGMIN’s addition rounds out the coaching staff for the Fusion, which now consists of head coach Cho “J1N” Hyo-jin, assistant coach Kim “Chara” Jung-yeon, and SUNGMIN. It’s unclear if the team is still looking to fill the strategic analyst position, which has been left open since Joni “Seita” Paavola left in 2020.

With just about a month to go before the season returns on a build of Overwatch 2, it’s likely that fans will also see the addition of one or two more players to the roster. But it’s also possible that Philadelphia begins the season with the six players currently signed to the team.