Philadelphia Fusion signs rookie FiXa for 2022 OWL season

The young talent will finally have his shot to shine in the Overwatch League.

The Philadelphia Fusion has signed Korean support player Kwon “FiXa” Yeong-Hun as the newest member of its Overwatch League roster for 2022.

In the franchise’s quest to rebuild its lineup ahead of the 2022 season, Philadelphia has acquired the 17-year-old prodigy FiXa, who will make his debut in the Overwatch League this year.

ROTY incoming…



Please join us in welcoming @FiXa_ow to Fusion! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6nPlgS2NoC — Philadelphia Fusion (@Fusion) February 1, 2022

FiXa is one of Overwatch’s youngest talents, having first made an impact on the scene back in 2020 when he was a part of T1’s Overwatch Contenders lineup before joining Uprising Academy in 2021. Now, after two years in the Contenders league, FiXa will finally have an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the Overwatch League.

But the Philadelphia Fusion will need to wait a few days into the 2022 season before FiXa is eligible to play because of the league’s age requirement. He’ll be eligible to play for the team starting in May.

For now, FiXa will learn under Overwatch League veteran Kim “AimGod” Min-seok, who joined the Fusion last month and will be making his return to Overwatch after missing out in 2021.

Philadelphia experienced decent success in 2021, qualifying for the 2021 playoffs as the winner of the East Play-In before getting knocked out by the San Francisco Shock.

Since 2021, the Fusion has been in a rebuild mode and only retained captain Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok for the 2022 season. Now, the team will look to aim for better results going into the upcoming season.

Season five of the Overwatch League will begin sometime in April 2022.