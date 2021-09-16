Overwatch 2 updates will be revealed during Overwatch League Grand Finals on Sept. 25

Reworks for Bastion and Sombra will be revealed and professionals will get to test the sequel's competitive overhaul for the first time.

On Sept. 25, Overwatch 2 developers are teaming up with the Overwatch League to broadcast updates about the highly-anticipated sequel during the league’s Grand Finals festivities.

During the Overwatch League Grand Finals pre-show and halftime break, developers will give players a look at Overwatch 2 reworks for two heroes, Bastion and Sombra. While we’ve already seen the heroes’ visual updates, this show will likely focus on the changes to their kits and abilities. Heroes like Reinhardt, Mei, and Brigitte have already had big overhauls confirmed.

Designers have promised we’ll get a more in-depth look at Bastion’s updated design for the sequel, which includes a hat that closely resembles Torbjörn’s favorite headwear.

Woo woo woo whee woo whee!



Group up with the Overwatch team on September 25 as we reveal new Overwatch 2 updates live during the @OverwatchLeague Grand Finals.



🛠️ Sombra and Bastion’s reworks

✨ Bastion’s New look

🆚 OW2 Exhibition Match pic.twitter.com/fDdohgGuNA — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 16, 2021

Professional players will also be playing an exhibition match on Overwatch 2, using the new five-vs-five PvP rules and experimenting with the new skills and passives of heroes. This is a critical step toward showcasing the game’s potential for the competitive scene. It’s already been confirmed that the Overwatch League will play on an early build of Overwatch 2 when the fifth season begins in April 2022.

In February 2021, the developers hosted a livestream showcasing some of the changes coming to PvP and, in turn, the game’s competitive scene. Several maps’ worth of gameplay was shown through friendly matches featuring in-house developers, but the Overwatch League Grand Finals showcase will be the first time pros will tackle the sequel’s competitive overhaul.

You can check out the new updates during the Grand Finals broadcast, which begins at 7pm CT on Sept. 25.