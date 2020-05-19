Overwatch’s 2020 Anniversary event now live

Grab your party hats and sparklers, Overwatch fans. The first-person shooter’s fourth Anniversary event is now live across all platforms.

Like previous events, this year’s Anniversary celebration introduces a slew of new cosmetics that fans can find in Anniversary boxes or by crafting in the Hero Customization tab. This year’s set of cosmetics includes Legendary skins Submarine Wrecking Ball, Masquerade Reaper, and Dragoon Mercy.

Skins and other cosmetics from previous Anniversary events have also returned for the event’s duration and can be crafted for a discounted price. New Legendary skins cost 3,000 gold from the Hero Customization tab, while older skins can be crafted for 1,000 gold.

Fans can also earn free Epic skins each week by completing weekly challenges. By winning nine games each week, players will unlock skins for Sigma, Widowmaker, and McCree while the event is live.

Additionally, all players will receive one free Anniversary loot box for their first login.

The Anniversary event has also reintroduced seasonal game modes, such as Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Lúcioball. These modes will be available on a rotating basis to give players plenty of opportunities to try out different modes throughout the event.

The event runs until June 9, giving fans three full weeks to partake in the festivities and earn all the goodies they can before the cosmetics are vaulted until next year.