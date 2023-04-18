Overwatch players beg Blizzard to give these underappreciated heroes their own cinematic

Overwatch cinematics have made a mark in video games industry in the past, but over a dozen heroes were never shown in those. Players have been asking for more of them for years, especially for some underappreciated heroes.

In a recent Reddit thread, players argued on which heroes they wanted to see featured in cinematics in the future in a tier list showing which ones were already shown or not.

Related: New Zenyatta skin will have Overwatch 2 players feeling like a real boy

The tier list shows which characters were shown in multiple cinematics, only a few, one, or those who never were. In the comments, Sigma was clearly a favorite choice for a future video.

Players believe his lore is full of potential, but wasn’t explored outside of his Origin story video. Players added the Talon organization was an intriguing lore element that they wanted to see more of in Overwatch. The villainous organization was featured in some videos, such as Widowmaker’s in 2016.

In the comments, players also mentioned Ana, as well as character connections that were full of narrative potential.

It includes the relation between Ramattra and Zenyatta, who were close when Ramattra was in the Shambali Monastery before leaving for Null Sector. “Out of all the new heroes released, Ramattra was the one who truly deserved a full-blown CG cinematic,” wrote a user.

After a long break, Blizzard Entertainment released two cinematics in 2022. One, The Wastelander, was focused on Junkertown and Junker Queen, while the other introduced Kiriko as the first hero to release in the sequel. It’s unclear when the next one will be unveiled.