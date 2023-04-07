New Zenyatta skin will have Overwatch 2 players feeling like a real boy

Still not entirely human, but omnic no more.

Overwatch 2 fans are in for a treat with more news on the upcoming season shared by the developer since early April.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed all epic and legendary skins coming with next season’s battle pass and shop rotations in a video trailer earlier today, and one of them cleverly played around Zenyatta’s background.

Fans could catch a glimpse of Zenyatta Pinocchio skin in the video, transforming the omnic into the fairy tale’s wooden puppet.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This skin makes a lot of sense for Zenyatta, based on his background. The omnic is a monk who followed the path of Shambali.

This refers to a group of omnic outcasts who discovered they were more than robots; they were actually sentient beings with souls like humans. They believed and worked in hopes to live in harmony with them in the future.

Related: Overwatch 2 players call out Blizzard for disguising Ashe nerf as bug fix

It relates easily with the story of Pinocchio, who dreamt of becoming a real boy. So is Zenyatta more of a human in a Pinocchio form than his omnic one? It’s open for debate.

His outfit features the same main colors and hat as the initial Pinocchio character from the 1883-released Italian book. His trousers feature a mix of the character and Zenyatta’s usual design, which makes a great balance between a fresh appearance and staying true to its original design.

Players will be able to get the Zenyatta Pinocchio skin in Overwatch 2‘s shop in a rotation during season four, which is set to join the game on April 11. It’s still unclear whether he’ll be available as soon as it starts or in a further rotation, however.

The season will also introduce upcoming support Lifeweaver, as well as Sigma’s Mythic skin Galactic Emperor as the main highlight of the battle pass.