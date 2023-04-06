All new events coming to Overwatch 2 season 4

Overwatch 2‘s season four is bringing with it a ton of new content including a new Battle Pass, a new hero in Lifeweaver, a ton of new cosmetics, and a new Mythic skin. Additionally, there will be some new fun game modes to play during some of the events of the season.

Players usually have a list of challenges to complete with each event that rewards cosmetics like sprays, voice lines, and sometimes it even rewards a new skin. There is at least one earnable skin in the season four challenge lineup, so players will want to pay attention to when they need to log in and complete event challenges to earn the cosmetic items.

Overwatch 2 season four new events

Starwatch – May 9 to May 22

Kicking off season four is the Starwatch event, beginning May 9 and ending May 22. Not much can be gleaned from the new video that announced the names and dates of each event, but it did reveal a new alien-themed Winston skin, so players can expect that there might be some other alien and space-themed rewards to get with the Starwatch event.

Lifeweaver Challenge – Dates unknown

Then, players will be able to earn a new skin during the Lifeweaver Challenge. Skins are hard to come by for free in the game these days, so players will want to log on during the time the challenge is live in order to scoop up a free skin for the newest support hero. There are no dates for this event yet.

Talantis – April 25 to May 1

Shortly after the beginning of season four on April 25, a new community-made map will be put into the rotation called Talantis. It will be available for a very short period of time from April 25 to May 1 and seems to be an underwater-themed map.

Symmetra Challenge – May 23 to May 29

Love gardening? Are you a plant parent? Then you’ll love the Symmetra Challenge, which features a flower-loving Symmetra skin. The event will be live for a short period of time from May 23 to May 29. It is unclear if the skin will be a reward or will pop up in the shop during that time.

Celebrate Pride – Begins June 1

Every year, Overwatch celebrates Pride in one way or another, and this year is no different. The Celebrate Pride event begins June 1 and it looks like players will see some changes made to the maps for the celebration. No skins or cosmetics were shown for this event, so it’s unclear exactly what the Celebrate Pride event will have in store.

All of these events are contained within the upcoming season four of Overwatch 2. The season begins April 11, when players can earn new cosmetics from the Battle Pass and enjoy a new competitive season in ranked.