Pink Mercy Overwatch season 11.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 skyrockets up Steam’s Top Sellers chart after Pink Mercy skin return

Needle mover.
Scott Robertson
Published: Jun 26, 2024 11:37 am

The return of one of Overwatch‘s most popular Legendary cosmetics has boosted Overwatch 2 up to a spot on Steam’s Top Sellers chart that the game has never even come close to touching before.

The Pink Mercy skin bundle, featuring a new Rose Gold Variant, went live in the Overwatch 2 in-game store earlier this month, with Blizzard promising that all proceeds from the $20 bundle would go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. And it seems that players are showing up in droves to pick up the bundle before it’s gone.

Mercy raises her arm to the sky with her staff held behind her.
She’s back, but not for long. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At the time of writing, the bundle has catapulted Overwatch 2 to the number five spot on Steam’s Top Sellers chart, which measures the top-selling games by total revenue for the week. The day prior, according to a screenshot from the Overwatch subreddit, Overwatch 2 was at the number four spot, behind Elden Ring, its DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, and the Steam Deck itself.

The Steam Top Sellers chart ranks the top 100 games in terms of revenue generated for that week, and Overwatch 2 has never even made it to the top 100 once since releasing in August 2023. Thanks to the Pink Mercy bundle, Overwatch 2 has brought in more revenue this week than games with over a hundred weeks on the Top Sellers list, like Counter-Strike, Final Fantasy XIV Online, GTA 5, and Destiny 2.

Overwatch 2 might also be one of the few games ever to climb this high on the Top Sellers chart while still fielding an Overwhelmingly Negative review on Steam.

