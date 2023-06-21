Overwatch 2 players can unlock a free Legendary skin for one classic hero right now

Blizzard has started to bring more free cosmetics to Overwatch 2 this summer, and to kick things off, players can nab a quintessential Legendary skin for one of the game’s flagship heroes this week.

The Sprinter Tracer skin is available in the Overwatch 2 shop for 0 OW credits. Many veteran players likely won’t be able to benefit from this freebie, though. As one of the original Summer Games event skins from 2016, anyone who has played the game for an extended period of time since its launch has had ample opportunity to earn the skin through loot boxes.

For anyone that hasn’t played the game as extensively, however, or perhaps started with OW2, the easy-to-acquire legacy skin will make a solid addition to any players’ gallery. Especially for those that enjoy embracing the season, the Sprinter skin will be one of the top Tracer skin options when the Summer Games begin on July 11.

Tracer’s Sprinter skin comes complete with a Summer Games branded cape and orange headband that accentuate her fully Oranged out track uniform. As the game’s notoriously fast hero, the skin perfectly complements Tracer’s general need for speed.

The Sprinter skin and Sprinkles Mei skin were both previously available for free for a short period of time due to a bug. While the bug was quickly addressed, OW2 game director Aaron Keller posted on Twitter acknowledging that people prematurely gained access to a promotion that included giving those skins away for free.

A journey full of rewards awaits you in #Overwatch2 Season 5✨ pic.twitter.com/OM0tVB1n1I — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 14, 2023

After this week, the Valkyrie Wings weapon charm will be available for free starting on June 27. Beginning on July 4, players will be able to get the Sprinkles Mei skin for free.

