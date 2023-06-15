Tracer has a special message for Mercy when you kill her using season 5’s new Mythic skin

There's no one here to save you now.

Every new season there are a least a handful of fun Easter eggs for players to find in Overwatch 2, and with the new changes to how quickly players can earn the season five Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin, gamers have already uncovered a piece of dialogue that raises some questions.

Using the skin to take out Mercy in the practice range, a player discovered on June 14 that a post-elimination line Tracer uses while wearing the Adventurer skin mentions Mercy’s “knight” being on vacation.

“Was your knight on holiday?” Tracer says.

While the quote could just be a simple, quick quip, some fans reading into the line on social media believe it could be tied to a piece of dialogue between Mercy and Pharah.

The way Mercy calls Pharah her knight but also Genji has a knight skin for Questwatch…… 👀 https://t.co/IaYbFa9TTd — Skiesti 🌻 (@skiesti_) June 14, 2023

Pharah and Mercy have a longstanding connection in Overwatch because of how they synergize to create the deadly “Pharmercy” combo, and in an interaction between the two, Mercy called Pharah her “knight in flying armor.”

The dialogue starts with Pharah telling Mercy to fly to her anytime she’s in trouble, to which Mercy replies calling Pharah her “hero” before making her joke.

Though Genji’s new knightly skin could make him the “knight” Tracer is referring to, it seems highly unlikely given the lack of connection between Genji and Mercy both in lore and in-game synergy.

Additionally, another fan found a remark that Tracer also makes when taking out Pharah suggests that she sees the flying rocket launcher wielder as a potential threat to being a “knight.”

“Sorry, I’m the knight in this realm,” Tracer says.

The connection between Pharah and Mercy is one of the strongest in Overwatch given how well the two work in tandem, so it makes sense that Tracer might have a special message to deliver when taking them down.

In the replies to this revelation on social media, some fans continued to speculate about whether or not this deepening of Pharah and Mercy’s connection could include some amount of romance, especially given the recent confirmation that Pharah is lesbian.

However, the timing of Pharah and Mercy meeting one another canonically combined with their age difference has some questioning whether a relationship between the two is inappropriate.

In the origin story for Ana, Pharah’s mother, fans learn that Pharah met Mercy while she was a teenager or younger. With Mercy being five years older than Pharah and the two first meeting while Pharah was still very young, Blizzard might stray away from having the two develop a romance.

