All battle pass skins in Overwatch 2 season 5

Season five of Overwatch 2 brings a lot of new content to the game, and like previous seasons, fans will flock to see the new unique skins that the battle pass provides.

From legendary skins that players can unlock just by purchasing the premium pass to the Mythic skin that always sits at the final tier, here are all the battle pass skins for season five of Overwatch 2.

I should note that there are many more new skins that will be released over the course of season five, and that my list only shows the ones from the battle pass. Plenty of other new skins will come out, whether through new events or the Overwatch 2 shop.

All new battle pass skins in season five of Overwatch 2

Insta-unlocks for Premium

To start, let’s look over the two legendary skins that are instantly unlocked if you buy the premium version of the battle pass. First off, we have the GR-IFFON skin for Orisa, making her look like the fantasy beast that is a Griffon, which is a combination of a lion and a bird. With the feathers she sports, alongside a unique Javelin that looks like an old spear, it is a nice new addition to the Orisa skin line.

The Royal Astronomer Zenyatta skin in Overwatch 2. | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Secondly, we have the Royal Astronomer Zenyatta skin. This one is styled a lot more with the idea of traditional fantasy, as Zenyatta sports a Wizard’s cap and a little spell book on his hip. The purple and gold color scheme also adds to the Royal aspect of the skin.

Tier battle pass skins for season five

Now, to the battle pass itself. The first free unlockable skin in the pass is Slime Queen Echo, at tier 10. This one is both simple and creative, making her green like a classic slime from games like Dragon Quest, but what sells it is her face, now just two small eyes with a golden crown hovering above it.

The next skin in the battle pass is for premium passes only: the Royal Guard Genji skin at tier 20. Fitting with the fantasy theme, Genji sports a more medieval look, with more classic swords and a traditional brown attire, and a slight change to his helmet to fit the theme.

The Royal Guard Genji skin, the GR-IFFON Orisa skin, and the Adventurer Tracer skin in Overwatch 2. | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After that is another premium-only skin, with the Polar Ana skin at tier 30. This one isn’t as directly tied to the Questwatch game that ties to the battle pass, just giving Ana a thicker coat with an orange and blue color scheme.

At tier 40, we have another intricate premium skin that matches the theme with Alchemist Mei. Looking like a medieval scientist, Mei sports some potions at her waist, some enhanced specs just on her forehead, and Snowball is refashioned into a sort of alchemy pot on her back.

Then, not too long after at tier 45, we have the first tier of the Mythic skin for Tracer, Adventurer. As shown off in the season trailer, this Mythic skin gets improved the more you complete the pass, with tiers 65 and 80 unlocking more customization. From this first variation, you get an Elven-eared, long-haired, armored Tracer, with two crossbow-like pistols. As is standard for Mythic skins, there are other options of the skin you can customize, but you need to unlock them through the pass this time around.

The Adventurer Tracer skin at tier 45 in Overwatch 2. | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At tier 50 is Honeycomb Wrecking Ball. This one is pretty straightforward, with the ball having the texture and color of honeycomb while Hammond wears a little cap that gives him antenna like a bee.

Afterward, fans on a budget can rejoice for the next free skin in the pass at tier 60, with Rogue Kiriko. The black hood, the white hair, the fitting daggers, and the dark Healing Ofudas sell the idea that this Kiriko is a lot more into thieving.

The Demon Lord Reinhardt skin in Overwatch 2. | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Last but not least at tier 70, we have the Demon Lord Reinhardt skin for premium passes. This one is really intricate, making Reinhardt look more like a final boss in Hades than something from Overwatch. The red skin, the wings over his shoulders, the red stones all over his gear, and the claws on both his hands and feet fit the idea of the skin.

