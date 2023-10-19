Overwatch 2 players beg Blizzard to fix ‘super inconsistent’ Mercy ability

Mercy’s revive ability is under the microscope in the Overwatch 2 fandom today, with players calling for the “inconsistent” power to be reworked as quickly as possible.

Discussions around the healer’s main ability flared up on Oct. 18 after a Mercy main shared a video where they managed to revive a Soldier 76, despite being blocked by a Reinhardt shield and finishing the ability while being on the floor above. This move, while impressive, was enough to spur outcry from the community on social media.

You can mark the date, Overwatch 2 fans: this week is when even the staunchest Mercy defenders began to admit her revive is in urgent need of a review.

A host of Overwatch players responded to the video by calling the ability “super inconsistent” and began calls to Blizzard to patch the revive. The biggest movement was to ensure it only works with a line of sight, especially after players were shocked to see just how far the Mercy in the clip was and how perfectly the revive worked.

Others simply mocked the ability, claiming they already knew it was unfair. There were those that defended it, but even they eventually admitted things could change.

Some went as far as suggesting it was just good skill from the Mercy, claiming they were “genuinely impressed” by the talent—though not everyone was so convinced that the revive actually required any great mechanics.

Debates aside, if Blizzard did end up listening to demands this wouldn’t be the first time Mercy’s abilities (especially her revive) had been torn to shreds.

Previously, her damage boost was the main concern of the Overwatch 2 community. It gave heroes like Sojourn, Widowmaker, Pharah, and Hanzo incredible damage output, making them near-unstoppable in the process.

Whether Mercy requires a complete revamp can be argued either way, but it’s entirely possible we’ll see tweaks to her revive ability in the future. Mercy has received multiple patches in the past, and odds are, there will be more in the future. Changing hero abilities is definitely within Blizzard’s wheelhouse, and they’re not shy about it; the devs recently reworked several Sombra abilities and have even hinted at Roadhog’s eventual overhaul too.

Now players have voiced their opinions on Mercy’s revive, it’s up to Blizzard to see if the changes a chunk of the fandom wants are necessary.

About the author