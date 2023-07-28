New Overwatch 2 teaser will have you crossing your fingers that you queue into this map

Overwatch 2: Invasion begins in just under two weeks, and Blizzard revved up the seasonal teasers today with a fresh look at one of the game’s incoming maps for the new permanent game mode, Flashpoint.

The new season will also include a fresh hero, PvE Story Missions, and Hero Mastery, but with the introduction of Flashpoint as a game mode, the developers had one of their largest map-related undertakings to create massive landscapes with five control points on them.

In Friday’s preview of New Junk City that was posted to social media, Blizzard thoroughly initiated some Flashpoint hype by showing off the massive, scrap-filled, post-apocalyptic metropolitan area that will remind you of Junkertown.

Welcome to New Junk City 📍



If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere ⚙️



The all-new Flashpoint map launches Aug 10 with #Overwatch2: Invasion ✨ pic.twitter.com/h9CQaj0Cal — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) July 28, 2023

While Junkertown itself has mixed reviews as far as gameplay is concerned, the aesthetics and general vibes are some of the most unique and flavorful in the Overwatch universe, and New Junk City is no different.

With a battle arena that will almost surely serve as one of the five control points, the city also has many narrow streets filled with areas to find cover, and it looks like there will be ample opportunity to utilize multiple levels of high ground to one’s advantage, similar to what you might expect from the second and third points of Junkertown.

New Junk City will be added to Overwatch 2 with the start of the game’s new season next month. However, don’t expect to see it in competitive immediately, as is always the case with new maps and heroes. For New Junk City and Suravasa, the other incoming Flashpoint map, you’ll need to test the map out in quick play, the arcade, and custom games for a little while before Blizzard adds it to the competitive pool.

