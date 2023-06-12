Is there a new hero coming in Overwatch 2 season 5?

Blizzard Entertainment ramped up the frequency with which it released heroes when Overwatch 2 started in October of last year, and the developer has promised to continue that trend by delivering players a new hero every other season.

With a season lasting two months, that means players can expect to see a new character added to the roster every four months. After launching Overwatch 2 with three new heroes, Blizzard added another to the roster in season two, Ramattra, before starting its every-other-season pace.

This means the general rule of thumb for new heroes in Overwatch is that we’ll get one on every even-numbered season (i.e. season two, season four, season six, etc.). Unfortunately for us, season five, which is set to begin Tuesday afternoon, doesn’t fall on that marker, so players shouldn’t hold their breath with the hopes of getting a new support hero to play in June and July.

Is Overwatch 2 getting a new hero in season five?

So, is Overwatch 2 getting a new hero in season five? The short answer is no. Blizzard has repeatedly confirmed its intentions of releasing its next new hero with the start of season six during the second week of August. This information was codified by a 2023 roadmap released in mid-May.

If you thought we might be getting a new hero this coming season, don’t be too hard on yourself, though. The confusion is understandable. On Sunday, Blizzard released a trailer to promote Story Missions coming in August as well as a new hero. The two-minute trailer certainly seemed like it was meant to show off the latest upcoming content in Overwatch, but it’s actually previewing one season past the upcoming season.

I’m not totally sure why Blizzard thought it was a good idea to release a teaser for season six content one day before premiering it’s season five trailer, but it certainly makes it easy to see how players might have a misunderstanding about what content is on the horizon and what’s more closely around the corner.

Season five will include a few noticeable changes, and with a fantasy role-play theme to it, I’m more excited for season five’s cosmetics than any other season so far. However, our new Peruvian hero wielding what appears to be a sword from the Inca Empire won’t be playable until Aug. 10.

