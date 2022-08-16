How to merge an Overwatch account

Following in the footsteps of the cross-play update for the original Overwatch, Blizzard has announced that cross-progression will be a part of Overwatch 2 from the get-go. This big development allows players who have multiple accounts across different platforms to access their items, stats, and settings no matter where they play.

For cross-progression to work, players will need to merge all of their accounts under one Battle.net account. Starting on Aug. 16, players can begin the merge process, which will become active once Overwatch 2 launches on Oct. 4.

Here’s how to merge existing Overwatch accounts into one Battle.net account.

Make the merge

To merge accounts, you’ll need to have your console accounts linked to your Battle.net account, which is a separate process. Head here to see which accounts you’ve already linked to Battle.net and here for steps for each console. If you would rather have different console accounts linked to your Battle.net, make sure you adjust them before proceeding to the merge step.

Once you’ve linked your console accounts to Battle.net, log into Overwatch from your console account. You should receive a prompt on the screen that asks you to scan a QR code with a smartphone. After doing so, Overwatch will display a numeric code. Use this code to either log into your Battle.net account on your phone or create one. You’ll also need to add a phone number for text verification to keep your account safe.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you’ve finished these steps, the next time you log into your Overwatch console account, you’ll be asked to confirm the merge. Be careful since you can only merge one account from each console platform to your Battle.net account and you can’t undo the merge. When your accounts are merged, they’ll all share the same cosmetics, stats, settings presets, and ranks.

Repeat this process for each separate console account that you have. You can merge one Xbox account, one PlayStation account, and one Nintendo Switch account to your Battle.net account. You can’t merge two PC accounts or two separate Battle.net accounts together, though.

The account merge will complete when Overwatch 2 launches on Oct. 4. It’s important to complete the process before then, though, since you won’t be able to play Overwatch 2 without a Battle.net account.