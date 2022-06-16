Does Overwatch 2 have cross-progression?

The move to Overwatch 2 in October is bringing numerous changes to Blizzard’s hero-based shooter, including the way that players interact with one another across platforms.

During a reveal event today, Blizzard detailed various things the free-to-play game will have for its full spectrum of consoles. The game will be playable on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

With so many options for ways to play the game at no cost, you might be wondering if your account progress in OW2 can be accessed from different platforms.

Overwatch 2 cross-progression

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 will have cross-progression capabilities, according to a post by Blizzard today.

“Along with this shift to free-to-play, we’ll be adding cross–progression, enabling everyone to play, progress, and access their unlocked content seamlessly across all game platforms,” the post reads.

Meanwhile, the game will be getting rid of loot boxes in favor of a battle pass and in-game shop model that has been popularized by games in the battle royale genre like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

This means that any amount of content you unlock or purchase in Overwatch 2 will be on your account no matter what platform you might be playing on. Given that the game is free-to-play, this means you can easily add OW2 to any existing console you have and switch back and forth freely without losing access to all the skins and sprays you’re accustomed to on the console you might primarily play on.