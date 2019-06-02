Florida Mayhem part ways with SNT

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Hours after saying goodbye to DPS Kevyn “TviQ” Lindström, Florida Mayhem released coach and substitute tank player Kim “SNT” Sung-hoon today.

SNT joined the team in February 2018 and moved to a coaching position with the start of the league’s second season earlier this year. He retained a spot on the team’s roster as a substitute player but didn’t see any time on the professional stage during the new season.

Florida Mayhem on Twitter Farewell, @SNT_OW. Your drive to improve yourself was always easy to see. That effort extended to the entire team’s improvement and growth. Thank you, and best of luck in your future endeavors!

“At first this decision was very difficult to make, but as the direction I wished to go for as a playing coach and the direction of the team wanted to pursue has diverged from one another, I ultimately decided to leave,” SNT said.

Florida struggled to find success in stage one, barely securing a single win against Philadelphia Fusion in week two. Shortly after the stage ended, the team laid out its plans for an all-Korean roster, citing communication and team synergy issues.

Despite the roster changes, Florida’s misfortunes carried into stage two, and the team failed to lock down a single win over the second five-week period. In response, the team picked up Los Angeles Valiant’s Koo “Fate” Pan-seung in exchange for three of their players as they geared up for the third stage of the season.

Florida Mayhem will play their first match of the stage against Seoul Dynasty at 7:45pm CT when the Overwatch League returns on June 6.