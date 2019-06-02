This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Florida Mayhem have parted ways with DPS Kevyn “TviQ” Lindström, a longtime staple in the competitive Overwatch scene. With his release, the Florida Mayhem have completed their transition to an all-Korean roster before stage three of the Overwatch League begins.

TviQ has been a part of the competitive Overwatch scene since the game first took root as an esport. He first joined Rogue in 2016, playing DPS for the team in numerous open tournaments and Overwatch APEX season one in South Korea. He later joined Misfits, and that roster eventually transitioned into the Florida Mayhem once the Overwatch League was created. TviQ was also a part of Team Sweden for all three Overwatch World Cup competitions.

Florida Mayhem on Twitter Thank you, @MisfitsTviQuE. Yours has been a historic run, full of trials and triumphs. Since joining @MisfitsGG in 2016, you’ve contributed to some of our brightest moments as a franchise – and for that, we will always be grateful. We wish you nothing but the best. https://t.co/lRLn9pURLX

While TviQ’s release isn’t a surprise, it’s somewhat of a bittersweet moment. He was the last remaining players from Misfits and the original Florida Mayhem roster during the inaugural season of the Overwatch League.

TviQ retweeted today’s announcement and said he “got Scott Tester’d” in reference to the Florida Mayhem’s assistant general manager, Scott “BEARHANDS” Tester, who had been pushing for the all-Korean roster change. He then tweeted again, expressing his desire to rest before pursuing another opportunity.

tviqT on Twitter on a more serious note ill be looking forward to serious rest until my next opportunity whether, It has been a unfortunate situation ive been put in and i hope the new team can bring mayhem more wins in future. so stay tuned fans!

TviQ is the latest in a line of releases and roster changes from the Florida Mayhem as they transition to an all-Korean roster. In May, the Mayhem traded one of their players and two Mayhem Academy players for the Los Angeles Valiant’s Koo “Fate” Pan-seung. DPS Damon “Apply” Conti was also released from the Mayhem roster this week.

The Florida Mayhem play their first match of stage three on June 6 against the Seoul Dynasty at 7:45pm CT.