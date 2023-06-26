Brutal Brigitte glitch leaves her useless against certain Overwatch 2 heroes

Brigitte’s Rocket Flail has been accidentally nerfed by a brutal new glitch that seems to occur whenever an opponent changes forms in Overwatch 2. Whenever the bug activates—and it has been a lot this week—the support hero’s melee attack only hits their prior shape and misses almost all changes to their enemy.

Heroes like Bastion and Ramattra, who have the ability to change forms in Overwatch matches depending on their abilities, are the ones benefitting the most right now. For instance, when Bastion morphs into his tank form via an ability, Brigitte’s melee attack will now miss, especially when aiming incorrectly. She is still able to hit where his head was before though, as shown in a video shared on Reddit on June 25.

Whether Brigitte’s melee misses are intentional by Blizzard or just a glitch, it’s safe to say Brig-mains are likely going to be more careful with their aim from now on.

When comparing her melee to other heroes’ primary shooting mechanics in Overwatch 2, each bullet hit the target as intended, whereas Brigitte would completely miss limbs like Ramattra’s arm in his Nemesis form.

Brigitte already sports the 19th-highest pick rate at 5.03 percent, according to Overwatch stats tracking site Overbuff, and this glitch likely won’t do her any favors.

While this glitch runs rampant throughout matches, Blizzard already has their hands full with the various other bugs in Overwatch.

In particular, clunky new Mercy and Genji bugs have resulted in Paraíso and Antarctic Peninsula both being shelved recently after players discovered they could actually control the frame rate of every player in the server—and repeat it quite easily.

This Brigitte bug’s arrival seems to follow the path of most OW2 season starts. Season four was littered with bugs as the new period began and this season seems no different. In another launch, Sigma players could fly indefinitely thanks to a pesky bug that occurred once the tank used his ultimate twice.

If history repeats itself, expect more broken heroes quite soon.

