Overwatch 2’s end of season ranked rewards woes are back and players are furious

Overwatch 2’s end-of-season rewards have again fallen prey to strange issues. This week, post-season points are missing for some gamers, and despite Blizzard support staff weighing in, it seems players are getting nowhere.

An OW2 player shared their issue with Blizzard’s customer support service today, to no avail. The response from the assistant, delivered late on June 18 to the unlucky player, argued there were no “other reports” of missing rewards, despite the player claiming there were various forum posts proving otherwise.

Season four, like many before it, has apparently failed to deliver rewards for a selection of players, and members of the fandom have turned to tearing Blizzard’s support system apart in a recent Reddit thread—especially because this has happened before.

These end-of-season rewards provide compensation for the amount of progress each gamer made throughout their competitive season. Depending on your rank, you’ll get a certain amount of points to reward you for all that hard work. Or, if you’re lucky, you might receive a certain decorative title to display on your Overwatch profile.

Season three had similar issues just recently. Players not only struggled to get their hard-earned rewards but also suffered significant rank decay too, despite their hard work in ranking up in competitive lobbies.

This time, some said how dumbfounded they are by Blizzard’s inability to learn. Others said they would have been more surprised if they’d received the rewards on time.

After the franchise’s PvE disaster just last month, it seems OW2 gamers are expecting less and less from the Blizzard developers. Some aggrieved players who have still been left looking for their competitive rewards even said the devs were “consistently” letting the player base down. For some, this may even be the final straw.

Players are now hoping the Blizzard developers and Overwatch’s support team find a way to curb the issue once and for all, especially as season five’s grind begins.

