Overwatch 2 devs rush to fix several heroes after May patch goes haywire

Turns out, there were more than we thought.

A multitude of pesky bugs and glitches have crept into the Overwatch 2 servers after the May 9 patch came in to nerf everybody’s favorite heroes, and to buff long-forgotten characters—and Blizzard is already on the case.

Because of the mid-season Overwatch update, heroes like Doomfist and Sigma were accidentally nerfed into oblivion. Several new glitches saw Sigma’s ultimate voiding all of his other abilities, while Doomfist’s block was simply made redundant. Fans will be pleased to hear the developers are already working on a fix.

As well as those Sigma and Doomfist updates, Rammatra and Kiriko are also going under the microscope, Aaron Keller confirmed in a May 11 tweet.

Update on Sigma and more! Fixes are live for:

• Sigma flying bug

• Doomfist and Ramattra blocking beam damage inconsistently.



We're also investigating other fixes for a Kiriko teleport bug and a camera shake issue when firing. We'll share information on these when available. — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) May 11, 2023

Rammatra suffered the same blocking issue Doomfist players discovered yesterday, which flared up thanks to the mid-season patch.

Kiriko’s problems, however, have been lingering for months, with the developers only now taking a look at it. The support character’s Swift Step ability was completely useless, with the glitch nullifying the move entirely. Players would click their Swift Step bind with the hopes of teleporting to a teammate but to no avail—they wouldn’t teleport anywhere.

Sigma’s glitch saw the tank flying like Pharah after using his ultimate ability. The next stage of the glitch made all his abilities become unusable, meaning Sigma would only be able to casually fly around the map using his primary fire. The tank hasn’t been put back into competitive just yet, so odds are they’re testing him out in more causal Overwatch modes like Quick Play to see if anything else flares up.

Blizzard also fixed a strange camera shake issue that they are continuing to investigate in case there’s further issues involved with the glitch.

Now that most of these have been solved we can go back to Simga’s flooding our Overwatch competitive games, and Kiriko’s teleporting to teammates with poor positioning.

