Blizzard finally sets aside time to preview Overwatch 2 season 5 content

As the time remaining in Overwatch 2 season four has continued to wind down, Blizzard has remained woefully mum about the upcoming season that begins next Tuesday, June 13—until now.

The past two days, the developer gave fans a small taste of what is on the horizon with a pair of social media posts, but what they haven’t yet advertised is perhaps the most significant preview of them all.

Overwatch 2 season five’s trailer is set to premiere Monday afternoon on YouTube, according to a timer set on the game’s official channel. The video’s page seemed to be set up yesterday around the same time that Blizzard posted a video teasing Tracer’s new Mythic Adventurer skin.

Following a tweet that revealed the game’s poster child as the recipient of Overwatch 2’s next Mythic skin, Blizzard shared another video today that teased a few of the skins that players will be able to obtain in season five including a griffin Orisa, knight Genji, and “demon lord” Reinhardt.

Related: All customization options for Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin in Overwatch 2

This trailer release comes a little bit later than last season’s trailer. Season four’s preview video came on the Thursday before the season began, and it included a new hero announcement.

It’s worth noting that the decision to make the trailer Monday instead of a few days earlier could also be related to the Summer Games Fest’s showcase today. With the plethora of other game announcements coming today, Blizzard could be looking to avoid the news-dense day.

About the author