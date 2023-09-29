Blizzard dishes out free Overwatch 2 gifts after Anniversary credit issues

The excitement surrounding Overwatch 2’s first Anniversary Event was put on pause earlier this week as players experienced widespread issues receiving their credits from completed Anniversary missions.

Thankfully, players will be receiving their compensation starting at the beginning of Season Seven in the form of 3,000 credits. Any player who logs in for the beginning of the season will receive the free credits, not just those who missed out on the Anniversary challenges.

Blizzard initially addressed emerging issues with credit rewards earlier this week in a forum post.

“Once we have resolved the issue, we will compensate impacted players,” the post from the developers read, promising that any OW2 players who missed out on receiving their challenge rewards could expect something back eventually.

However, it now looks like instead of just impacted players, all OW2 gamers who log in at the beginning of Season Seven will be able to get 3,000 credits on the house.

All players will receive 3,000 credits for free in Overwatch 2 Season 7.



The #Overwatch2 team has currently suspended credit rewards for Anniversary event challenges due to ongoing issues.



Though the compensation is a positive thing for affected players, the original issue seems to just be another blow to Overwatch fans who have continued to deal with a myriad of problems since the game’s release.

This, on top of a meta that is seeing players continue to build up their frustration, continues to spark reflections on the game’s first-year anniversary.

The Anniversary Event runs until Oct. 16, and Season Seven begins on Oct. 10, so players will still have ample time to grab their favorite Anniversary skins if they planned out their finances considering the extra credits.

Among Overwatch’s plethora of fun events, Anniversary is one of the most treasured for the game’s fanbase. The Anniversary Event celebrates the big launch of the game back in 2016, and this year the event is even more special since it commemorates the first anniversary of the long-awaited sequel Overwatch 2.

Rewards during the time of the event include many of the game’s very best skins, some of which only pop up in the shop once a year. The skins and other cosmetics for Anniversary are usually hand-picked from items previously locked in the vault.

Though you’ll have to wait a little while if you were banking on your credits from Anniversary challenges in order to land you a sweet new skin, this will give players something to look forward to in Overwatch’s upcoming season. The new schedule seems to revolve around releasing larger content like new heroes and new maps on even-numbered seasons, meaning Season Seven is expected to mostly come with balance changes.

