You’re not the only one who can’t get Overwatch 2 Anniversary rewards, Blizzard confirms

Numerous Overwatch 2 players have reported issues with receiving Overwatch Credits from completing Anniversary Event Challenges since the start of the event one week ago. And early this morning, the developer confirmed the issue, promising a fix coming soon.

In a post on social media, executive producer Jared Neuss pointed out that players were getting their rewards from the event’s challenges “inconsistently,” and the team was looking into the issue.

“While we investigate, we’re disabling Credit grants from these Challenges,” he said. “Once we have resolved the issue, we will compensate impacted players. … Please note that Credits will still be displayed as a reward for each of these Challenges. Apologies for any confusion that this might cause!”

— Jared Neuss (@OhReallyJared) September 27, 2023

Overwatch Credit rewards for this year’s Anniversary Event are particularly notable because of the special limited-time shop that Blizzard added specifically for the event that allows players to purchase skins that previously could only be bought with OW coins. While OW coins are largely accrued through real money transactions, OW Credits can more easily be earned simply by playing the game.

The Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event Challenges were set up as a way for players to earn a lump sum of OW Credits that could immediately be spent on a number of popular unvaulted skins that players previously needed to buy using real money. So players struggling to get those credits added to their account is an especially frustrating issue.

Blizzard has not yet resolved this issue, but when it does, it will likely share the fix on its respective social media pages as well as through an updated post to the game’s official forums.

