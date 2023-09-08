All playable heroes in Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery

Hero Mastery is Overwatch 2’s newest game mode, a collection of obstacle courses designed to test your mechanics on a specific hero. By venturing your way through a variety of platforms and training bots, you can become a true expert at maneuvering your favorite character.

However, like many of the game’s newest additions, Hero Mastery is rolling out slowly, so not all 38 Overwatch 2 heroes have courses yet in the new mode.

Hero Mastery is here 💪



💥 Jump in with Tracer, Mercy, and Reinhardt

🥇 Climb Global Leaderboards

🎯 Sojourn arrives Sep 12

🦍 Winston arrives Sep 19 pic.twitter.com/3cHxDtLBhy — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 7, 2023

Here are the current heroes available in Overwatch 2 Hero Mastery, as well as the next characters expected to join the lineup.

What heroes can I play in Hero Mastery?

The heroes in Hero Mastery are Tracer, Reinhardt, and Mercy. Each hero has three levels of courses to progress through, from Recruit to Agent and eventually Expert level. You’ll receive rewards pertaining to each hero’s “mastery” once you’ve completed all of their courses.

Tracer is not only one of Overwatch 2’s classic and most iconic characters, but she also takes a lot of mechanical skill to be able to play well. Therefore, she is an ideal candidate for a Hero Mastery course, and many players will benefit from playing her in this mode.

The most important skill to learn on Tracer is to time your Blinks and Recalls correctly. You can reach new heights by learning how to use her movement in the most effective way, and Hero Mastery should help with that. Couple calculated movement with excellent tracking aim techniques and you’ll be flying on Tracer in no time.

The name of the game when playing Reinhardt is learning when to shield and when to swing your hammer. Learning how to guide your charge in the right direction is a must.

Mercy, despite being known as one of the simplest heroes, actually requires a ton of advanced movement skills to play. Her Guardian Angel, super jump, and Valkyrie movements can easily go awry, meaning practicing in Hero Mastery will give you more nuance in your Mercy play. Leveling up your movement on the healer makes her even more valuable.

What heroes are coming to Hero Mastery?

The next two heroes to be released in the Hero Mastery game mode are Sojourn and Winston. Sojourn will be added to the game on Sept. 12, while Winston is coming on Sept. 19.

Sojourn’s Hero Mastery mode will likely focus on not only using her slide and jump mechanics in the most effective way possible but could also train players to time her Railgun shots correctly. Finding the balance between not charging the shots enough and wasting built-up charge can be difficult, so it would be great if her Hero Mastery courses could implement this somehow.

Sojourn should also be an incredibly fun hero to speedrun the courses with, and we look forward to seeing record times.

Winston’s courses should focus on his jump and maximizing its range and impact. In addition, it would be amazing to see elements of each Hero Mastery course that can help players learn how to juggle targets while in Primal Rage, Winston’s ultimate.

