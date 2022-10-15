All current Overwatch 2 hero win rates confirmed by Blizzard

It’s been over a week since the release of Overwatch 2. Fans are transitioning quickly into the new systems and game modes, with a collection of new heroes to pilot in their ranked adventures.

Every player wants to figure out what characters will make it into the meta, but experimentation is key so early into the game’s lifespan. In a recent developer’s post, Blizzard Entertainment dropped the win rates for multiple heroes through the first days since drop, and the list could give some ideas on how to draft their team compositions moving forward.

From ninjas, engineers, hackers, and choices of all kind, here are the heroes with the highest win rates in the game.

Highest win rates, and targets for future updates in Overwatch 2

Although multiple players have started to complain about the effectiveness of D.Va, three tank heroes top the charts with an average 53 percent win rate: Zarya, Sigma, and Reinhardt. Junker Queen and Doomfist have been focused on by the developers due to their usage. The former was far too strong during the beta playtests, according to the post, and was recently nerfed, while the latter hasn’t seen too much playtime since release.

On the damage front, Genji and Sojourn began their Overwatch 2 journey at the front of the pack, but have now leveled out to match several other picks in the pool. Even still, Genji has a 52 percent win rate in today’s current meta, and will be inspected for possible changes. Meanwhile, Sombra, Torbjorn, and Symmetra are also being looked at for possible adjustments, based on how their play rates and win rates balance out through the near future. All three have been rising forces in the game, and could be subjected to balancing too.

Lastly, the game’s newest hero Kiriko has seen a relatively steady win rate increase from 48 percent to a much more respectable 52 percent. This is due to players learning and optimizing their playstyles to match the fox’s strengths and weaknesses. While she lacks damage, her mobility and healing power make her a great choice for anyone who wishes to maintain a focus on their teammates.