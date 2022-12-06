21 heroes remain untouched by balance updates since Overwatch 2 was released

The Overwatch 2 season two update has just been released, and it has good and bad news for many heroes and their fans.

Doomfist looks more exciting with buffs to almost all his abilities, including his ultimate Meteor Strike, and Sojourn may finally be less of a headache with nerfs to her damage and range. Some other heroes like Zarya, Genji, and Junkrat received changes in the mid-season patch in November. But there are still 21 Overwatch heroes who have yet to receive any balance changes from Blizzard since Overwatch 2 was released. Some of them were changed significantly before the new version was released, but they have been left to the side since then.

In the tank category, almost all of the heroes are the same as they were on Oct. 4. Orisa, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Sigma, Winston, and Wrecking Ball have the same numbers in their stats since Overwatch 2 was released, with just minor bug fixes made so far.

The damage heroes list is the longest since it’s the biggest roster in the game. Ashe, Cassidy, Echo, Hanzo, Mei, Pharah, Reaper, Soldier: 76, Torbjörn, and Widowmaker play exactly the same as they did on day one of Overwatch 2. Some of these heroes received important adjustments to their abilities and stats in the transition between the original Overwatch and its sequel, but nothing has changed since then.

Mei was disabled on Oct. 31 for major bug fixes, though her return on Nov. 17 did not include balance changes to any of her abilities.

Supports heroes are also mostly the same since release. Baptiste, Brigitte, Lúcio, Moira, and Zenyatta have received no balance changes in any of the Overwatch 2 patches so far.

Blizzard is used to focusing balance updates on heroes that feel too strong or too weak, and that’s why Doomfist and Sojourn were focused on in the season two patch, for example. Though heroes like Cassidy may feel too basic and even underwhelming at times, Blizzard likely feels like there are bigger issues to solve before taking aim at him and other heroes.

Overwatch 2’s season two update is now live with balance changes to Ana, Kiriko, and Mercy in the support role. Bastion, Sojourn, Symmetra, and Tracer were adjusted on the damage roster, along with a buff to the role passive. Doomfist and Junker Queen were the only two tank heroes to be balanced, and Ramattra is joining the roster today.