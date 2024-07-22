How to unlock Eternaland in Once Human

The mysterious MMO world of Once Human has a lot of explorable features you can unlock as you progress through the campaign and level up—and Eternaland is one such location.

For those looking for privacy amidst the hustle and bustle of the crowded planet, Eternaland is what you need. It’s a personal space for you to enjoy building your dream setups in peace. Too bad, it’s not accessible right after you start playing the game; if you’re still yet to unlock Eternaland in Once Human, our guide is just what you need.

Unlocking Eternaland in Once Human, explained

You can open up your path to Eternaland by grinding to level 20 (or completing the Realm of Nightmares main story task in Iron River) in Once Human. The “weird” space unlocks once you hit the level requirement. You’ll know you’ve made the milestone because you’ll get a quest asking you to visit Eternaland out of the blue.

Build your dream house here. Image via Starry Studio

Of course, reaching level 20 in Once Human isn’t quick and easy. You need to earn a lot of EXP and for that, you need to focus on completing quests. I know, it’s very easy to lose yourself in the game’s enticing building features, but that isn’t going to give you enough EXP. Even better, Eternaland offers you a private space for all your construction ideas, so if you are a fan of building, you might as well focus on completing quests to unlock a better experience.

How to enter Eternaland in Once Human

It’s easy to enter Eternaland. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you unlock the space, you can load it up from the lobby by selecting the Eternaland tab. You can also enter it from the in-game options menu. Just follow these steps:

Press Esc while in a server. Select the Palm Tree icon in the top right bar, right beside the Friends icon. Select Enter Eternaland to load up your private space.

When you load up Eternaland for the very first time in Once Human, V will introduce you to the quirks of the place and help you get started.

What is Eternaland in Once Human?

Eternaland is a paradise for Once Human players who want to focus on building. Not just your dream house—you can build a society of houses, markets, entertainment spaces, and everything you can dream up without restriction. It has its own currency, Astral Sand, which is used to buy materials required for building and crafting.

You can also invite your Once Human friends to visit your private island and even build with them. Similarly, you can visit theirs and help them too. Sky’s the limit here.

Over and above all the building fun, you can also use Eternaland as an inventory to store items to escape the wrath of Once Human’s wipes. Things like weapons, armor, ammunition, and medicine can be stored here for when you want to withdraw them.

