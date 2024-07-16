Once Human features a diverse array of formidable Deviants, with the Bufferfly’s Emissary standing among them as one of the most coveted. One you’ve got started in the game and have set out into the post-apocalyptic, you may be wondering how to summon this Deviant—here’s everything you’ll need to know.

How to get the Butterfly in Once Human

Complete the tutorial. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Butterfly Deviant, complete the tutorial in Once Human. After the tutorial ends, place the Butterfly Deviant in the Isolated Securement Unit (the large cube glass structure) after you’ve selected your territory. Interact with the glass unit to secure the Butterfly.

While facing the glass, interact with it again to reveal the “Sync to Cradle” option in the bottom right corner below the Butterfly’s stats. From here, press the F key to deposit the Deviant from the Securement Unit directly into your backpack.

How to summon the Butterfly in Once Human

Choose wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve enlisted the Butterfly as your steadfast companion, summoning this deviant in times of need is crucial. When near enemy territory, press the E key to bring up a menu with two commands: Auto Attack and Designated Targets.

You’ll want to choose Auto Attack when faced with ambushes as this lets the remarkable insect handle adversaries effectively while following you. Go for the Designated Command when you’re trying to be discrete. This one needs to be aimed directly at enemies; the Butterfly Emissary will then engage and then return to your side.

Like other Deviants in Once Human, The Butterfly Emissary possesses a charge gauge. While they are invaluable on your journey, it’s a good idea to use them carefully. Commands can be beneficial, yet their charge time is considerable. Therefore, employing them strategically in the critical moments is advised for efficiency.

