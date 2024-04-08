How to repair tools, weapons, and gear in Once Human

With so many enemies to overcome and crafting projects to complete in Once Human, you’ll need to keep your weapons, gear, and tools in good working order. However, there are rules to follow when it comes to repairing.

In Once Human, there are certain items you can repair and others you cannot. Knowing which items you can repair and which ones you can’t will give you a better idea of the kind of resources you need to keep on hand either in your inventory or in storage.

How to repair weapons and gear in Once Human

In Once Human, you can fully repair any weapon or piece of gear as long as you were the one who originally crafted the item. You cannot repair any weapon or gear that you loot or scavenge: You will get an error message when you try that says “Unable to repair as you are not the owner.”

If you built it, you can fix it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you did craft the weapon or gear yourself, you can repair it at the Gear Workbench station. Hit the Repair key, H, when facing the bench. Once at the repair menu, you can select all the repairable items you want to repair, and a list of necessary materials will appear. You can repair multiple items at once.

For basic weapons you’ll need items like Rusted Parts, Waste Plastic, Metal Scraps, and Copper Ingots. For basic gear, you will need items like Fabric, Hide, and Waste Plastic.

Since you cannot repair weapons and gear that you did not craft yourself, I’d suggest saving particularly valuable or powerful weapons for tougher situations.

How to repair tools in Once Human

Unfortunately, you cannot repair tools like your Crude Pickaxe in Once Human. The good news is that the Crude Pickaxe costs virtually nothing to make: only five Logs and 10 Gravel, which can easily be acquire by freehand gathering.

