How to import Once Human characters with codes

Creating a character in Once Human can take longer than expected. With many customization options, settling on the perfect configuration can be time-consuming and overwhelming. There’s a convenient way to bypass this process entirely by using character presets via the import character feature in Once Human.

Unlike other MMOs, you won’t need to guess other configurations in Once Human. The game features a handy system that allows players to import and export character configurations. This means you can easily use character creations made by other players, many of which are readily available online.

If you’ve crafted a character you’re particularly proud of making and want to share it with the community, you can do so using this same system.

Here’s how you can share your character configuration in Once Human.

How to share and export your character in Once Human

Share your genius with the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To export your Once Human character, click the share button at the top right corner of the character customization page.

After clicking on the share button, you’ll get a QR code and see a download button next to it. Choose the download button and save your character with its respective QR code. Whenever a user scans your QR, they’ll get access to your custom character style and can then equip it for their Once Human save.

How to import Once Human characters

If you like it, then you can take it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Importing Once Human characters lets players use others’ configurations. To get your hands on someone’s prebuilt design, you need to:

Find a character preset you’d like to import.

Launch Once Human and go to the character customization section.

Use the import button at the top right corner (just to the left of the share button).

Use the QR code that stands for the custom character you’d like to use.

When you upload the QR, Once Human automatically detects it and handles the rest. These codes only contain the character’s appearance, from physical features to hairstyles. Players should be aware that in-game progress, character stats, achievements, and items cannot be shared or imported through this system.

Where to find custom Once Human characters

You can find custom Once Human characters on community hubs like Reddit and Discord where players regularly post character designs along with the corresponding QR codes.

Whenever players create cool or unique characters, they share them with the rest of the community, growing the pool of available options. When you find the perfect configuration, you can further customize it with Once Human Twitch drops.

