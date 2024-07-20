Among the many resources and materials players can get in Once Human, Tungsten is one of the most useful. However, getting it can be tricky as it requires a lot of steps to acquire.

Here’s how you can get Tungsten in Once Human.

How to get Tungsten in Once Human

You can mine Tungsten with an Alloy Pickaxe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can acquire Tungsten from Tungsten Ore, which you can mine in several areas of Once Human. However, you can mainly find the resource in the Red Sands region, specifically north of Iron River. This is a high-level (40+) area, so you should be careful when venturing into the region until you’re fully prepared to encounter dangerous enemies or your level is high enough.

Tungsten Ore is commonly found next to the Aluminum Ore and looks similar to it. However, you can spot Tungsten Ore by its darker color and jagged crystal edges. It is also much more common than other materials in the game, such as Gold Ore.

Much like many rare items in the game, you can only mine Tungsten Ore with a special pickaxe, specifically an Alloy Pickaxe. To get an Alloy Pickaxe, you must craft one at an Intermediate Supplies Workbench. To craft one, you’ll need ten Aluminum Ingots, seven Steel Ingots, and three Raw Hides.

Once you craft the item, head to your inventory, equip it to your hotbar and use it to mine the Tungsten Ore. It can be transformed into Tungsten Ingots, which you can use to craft several tools and items in the game.

