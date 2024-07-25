How to get Scarlet Calamus in Once Human

The Scarlet Calamus is one of the wild red-colored plants in Once Human which yields a valuable ingredient used to make dishes to restore your sanity and even take some load off your backpack.

The world of Nalcott in Once Human is sprawling with different varieties of flowers and wildlife which can help you enhance your chances of survival in the post-apocalypse. However, with such a diverse world, it definitely takes a lot of work to track essential resources, so if you’re looking for a reliable spot to stock up on the Scarlet Calamus, we’ve got you covered.

Here is everything you need to know about the Scarlet Calamus in Once Human.

Scarlet Calamus Location in Once Human

Red plant near the lakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scarlet Calamus is usually found on the edges of the freshwater lakes in Once Human, mainly spread over the Dayton Wetlands area, which is full of small lakes. It is the starting region for you, so it should be pretty easy for you to run from area to area. Our personal favorite is the lake at coordinates (6985,-4712), where you can find five to six Scarlet Calamus plants. They respawn after you pick them up, makingthis an excellent spot to harvest them on a timer.

You can differentiate the plants from the rest of the weeds by their distinct red color. While picking up the plants, there is also a chance you get the plant’s seeds, and then you can unlock Advanced Planting through your Memetic tree and start growing the Scarlet Calamus plant in your base. You can also use the Buzzy Bee Deviant to grow and harvest a Deviated version of the plant, which has unlimited shelf life and can be sold for a massive amount of Energy Links.

Scarlet Calamus Uses in Once Human

Decrease weight or regain sanity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scarlet Calamus plant can be used as an ingredient in multiple dishes such as Fruit Tea, which not only hydrates you, but also cuts down the weight of all the dishes in your inventory by 50 percent, making it ideal for drinking before a long journey so you can carry many dishes for survival without worrying much about the weight.

You can also add it to other dishes to increase your Sanity levels. This acts as a cheap alternative to Sanity Gummies, which are expensive to craft in the early game. Sanity is critical to maintain while exploring the polluted areas of the map. Keeping your Sanity levels high is essential; otherwise, you could lose your life in the high-level areas and experience many harmful effects.

