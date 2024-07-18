How to get Peppercorns in Once Human

In Once Human, Peppercorns are a common spice that can be used in several specific dishes, making them fairly important to collect. So, knowing where to buy or find Peppercorns (and Peppercorn seeds) is all abut essential.

Here’s how to get your hands on Peppercorns in Once Human.

Where to get Peppercorns in Once Human

Check the supply crates. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. Lacey is in the heart of Blackwell. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio. Peppercorn Seeds are pricey. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.

There are two ways to get Peppercorn in Once Human: From supply crates or by buying from Lacey at Blackfell in the Red Sands region, at the coordinates 4107 and -1479.

The most unreliable method is, of course, searching the lands for Peppercorns. I found my first lot of Peppercorn in a supply crate in a boathouse next to the Harborside Elite Enemy, which you’ll find roughly at the coordinates 6004 and -7432.

I enjoy exploring the wilds for resources, but it’s certainly not the most consistent method for getting Peppercorns. However, if you’re enjoying a slow and steady Once Human level grind, this could be the perfect option for you until you need Peppercorns.

The most reliable method is buying Peppercorns from Lacey in Blackfell. She sells one Peppercorn for 50 Energy Links (a maximum of three per day) and one Peppercorn Seed for 1,000 Energy Links (three max a week). These seeds can be planted in planter boxes or loamy soil, and you can harvest peppercorns once they’re tended. If you still need to unlock the planter boxes, you can do so through the Logistics tree in Memetics.

While Lacey is located in a level 43 zone, you can enter it early; you just have to be very careful not to venture off-road. If you have your motorbike, follow and stick to the northern road from the wetlands, unlock the teleport towers along the way for easy navigation in the future, and it’s pretty much a smooth ride to Blackfell.

