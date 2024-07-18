Once Human: How to find the Elite Enemy in Harborside

Harborside is one of the many areas in Once Human where you must cleanse and complete specific tasks, with one such task asking you to track down and defeat an Elite Enemy, the scary sounding Rainfall Reaper.

As it’s an Elite boss, beating the reaper is no easy feat at the best of times. Here’s how to find (and eventually beat) this Once Human enemy.

Harborside Elite Enemy location in Once Human

It’s right on the docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio You may need to walk towards the middle for it to appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio

The Elite Enemy, Rainfall Reaper, is a flying enemy with an umbrella as a head. It can be found at the Harborside docks, roughly at the coordinates 6004 and -7432. You may have to walk toward the middle of the POI for it to spawn in.

How to defeat the Rainfall Reaper in Once Human

This Elite Enemy is tough to kill because he can become invisible and immune. In that state, he sends out waves of jellyfish and enemies you must kill before he’ll reappear. It also launches umbrellas, and if they hit you, you’ll suffer continuous damage. So, to defeat the Rainfall Reaper you must shoot it until it becomes invisible, then kill the waves of enemies until it reappears, and repeat the process until it’s dead.

For this fight, you will need at least five to 10 Activators. I took on this Elite at level 13, and it was level 12, so it was a little rough. I used six activators to survive. I also had a steady supply of Adrenalish Shots in my inventory, just in case my Activators happened to be on cooldown and I couldn’t heal myself. Both items are a necessity.

Finally, bring a long-range weapon; the Reaper and the jellyfish are flying enemies, so it’s easier to shoot them than trying to hit them with your machete or bat. Don’t leave them at home though, because they help clear the smaller ads.

Rainfall Reaper drops in Once Human

Stardust is always welcome. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio

Once you’ve defeated the Rainfall Reaper boss, head to the blue light and collect your drops, which include Blast Pants-II, Energy Links (31), Stardust Source (two), Acid (three), and an Eclipse Cortex. From here, you can continue completing the remaining tasks to finish the Harborside Stronghold in Once Human.

