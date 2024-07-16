There are many different resources you must gather in Once Human, but one of the more important items you need to collect to boost your power is Stardust Source.

Stardust Source is used to calibrate weaponry and your various armor pieces in Once Human so they hit harder and can take more damage during fights. As you continue to calibrate your gear, you will need more resources, including Stardust Source, to keep boosting your stats.

It’s an essential part to becoming powerful in a world where enemies will only get harder to eliminate. If you’re on the grind for better gear, here is how to get Stardust Source in Once Human.

Where to farm Stardust Source in Once Human

Activate the anchors, discover the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Activate all the Rift Anchors

Rift Anchors are points of interest that can be found all over the map, marked by a bright purple beacon. These beacons can be identified on the map by the curved icons in either grey or green. The icons marked in grey have not been activated yet, while the green icons represent anchors that have been activated already.

Once you’ve activated a Rift Anchor, you will be awarded some Stardust Source for your troubles, since the areas around the anchor are usually surrounded by enemies—although they shouldn’t be too tough to take down if you are consistently leveling up your character.

Find Mystical Crates

While you’re activating various Rift Anchors across the map, you should be tasked with finding Mystical Crates, which can be found in almost every region on the map. These crates glow purple and gold and contain a plethora of different rewards inside, from valuable gear to ammunition, various blueprints, and Stardust Source.

Find an Access Card for a Production Facility

If you’re fortunate enough to stumble upon an Access Card while looting various containers or enemies, you’ll be shown the location of a Production Facility on your map. Depending on the Production Facility, you will need to start production on certain types of resources, but you have to protect the area from waves of enemies during the process.

After successfully defending the facility, it will reward you with whichever resources it produced, along with some Stardust Source for your troubles.

Clear Securement Silos

After finishing the full quest line at Deadsville and visiting Meyer’s Market, you will gain access to the Securement Silos around the map. These locations house a dangerous boss within you’ll need to destroy, and although it might seem a bit daunting, you should be able to clear these foes if you’re around the recommended level—and have enough ammo.

Craft Stardust Source at home

If you’ve leveled up your gear and have progressed down the right memetic trees, you should be able to mine some Stardust Source from colorful Startrace Ore deposits found around the map, such as the Iron River or Chalk Peak regions. You will need a Steel Pickaxe to mine from these ores, and will also require an Electric Furnace to create alongside Portable Mixed Fuels.

