How to complete Hostile Atmosphere in Once Human

Hostile Atmosphere is one of the many side quests in Once Human where you must complete a series of small tasks outside the main story. It can be a little tricky to get started, but things clear up quickly.

When you receive the Hostile Atmosphere quest while in the Chalk Peak region, expect to encounter multiple challenging enemies along the way. You’ll be trying to figure out what’s going on with the troubling Stardust readings in the area and how they’re connected in Once Human.

All Hostile Atmosphere steps in Once Human

Speak with the Roesetta researcher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you receive the Hostile Atmosphere quest in Once Human, the quest has you making your way to a convenient store location too far north of the Tall Grass Inn settlement. You should find it before you reach Holt Town. While at the convenience store, you’ll have to search the area for the next step. To activate the next step, look for the Rosetta Researcher standing next to the Stardust device and speak with them. When you initially reach this area, it won’t give you a direct path to this NPC. You need to search on the west side of the convenience store to find them.

You’ll need to speak with the researcher to progress to the next steps of the quest. They’ll inform you they’re performing experiments on Stardust using the device. However, the experiment was not what they hoped for, and they need your assistance in destroying these devices. When you agree, you must track down the other devices throughout the Chalk Peak region in Once Human complete the quest. The first of these three is in front of you.

There are three Stardust Diffuser devices you must destroy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To destroy these devices, approach and interact with them. After the brief animation, these devices should shut down. However, at the last one, furthest east from Tall Grass Inn, several Rosetta agents guard it. You’ll want to dispatch them before dealing with the device, as they’ll try to stop you.

After you’ve visited each Stardust Diffuser device, return to the Tall Grass Inn and report to Andreas that the quest has been finished. You’ll earn several rewards for completing this quest in Once Human, such as experience points, Energy Links, Stellar Planula, and Eclipse Cortex V.2. You can use Stellar Planuar to get more Starchrom.

