All East Blackfell Junction crate locations in Once Human

Exploration is a critical gameplay element in Once Human. Not only does it unlock additional areas for you to explore full resources, but there’s plenty of weapon, gear, and Mystical crates you can find throughout each region—including East Blackfell Junction.

The weapon, gear, and Mystical crates are hidden throughout each highlighted region in Once Human. The more you explore an area, the more rewards you can expect to get before you move on to the next location. These rewards are important to improving your gear and strengthening your character, but narrowing down the crate locations of the ones at East Blackfell Junction can be challenging.

All Mystical Crate locations at East Blackfell Junction in Once Human

There are two crates close to the hospital. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find two Mystical Crates at East Blackfell Junction in Once Human. The first one is outside the hospital. Unfortunately, it does not count toward your exploration task sheet for this area, but it’s still a useful chest to grab before you leave. It’s on the east side of the area, outside the hospital. Look for the ripple of spacetime disturbance, indicated by a floating prism, and run through it. Another one should appear a short distance away. Repeat the process, and follow the path to the first Mystical crate. It’s similar to when you had to work on the Morphic Decoy quest.

The next crate, one that does count toward the exploration of East Blackfell Junction, is on the roof of the far east hospital. You need to make your way through the first floor of the building, racing up the stairs until you reach the top, where you can find a destroyed helipad. Jump down from the helipad, and you can find it on the roof, tucked away on the side. You might be tired of looking for these if you’ve been completing them a lot, especially the one from Refinery Pollution Point.

All Weapon and Gear Crate locations at East Blackfell Junction in Once Human

There are four weapon and gear crates at East Blackfell Junction in Once Human. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two weapon and two gear crates you can find scattered throughout East Blackfell Junction. The first one is outside the large building on the west side of this area before you go inside. Two more are inside the hospital. You can find the first crate inside the hospital on your way to tracking down the Mystical crate, but the second one is trickier and is on the hospital’s second floor, underneath the emergency sign. You need to make your way to the top of the hospital’s parking garage, then float down to reach the window to unlock the crate.

The final weapon’s crate is on the south side of East Blackfell Junction in Once Human. It’s inside a warehouse and the top of the stairs. You only need to collect at least two crates to explore East Blackfell Junction, but the more you open, the more gear and blueprints you unlock.

