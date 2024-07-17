Image Credit: Bethesda
machine monster with top hat in once human
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Starry Studio.
Once Human

All Brookham weapon and armor crate locations in Once Human

Loot the church.
Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|

Jul 17, 2024

Brookham is an early game area of Dayton Wetlands in Once Human where players can capitalize on weaker enemies to gather loot crates. Despite its size, it boasts some of the best early-game loot opportunities.

In this guide, we’ll go over all of the Brookham crate locations in Once Human.

Where to find Brookham crates in Once Human

Brookham loot crate locations Once Human.
Marked on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Brookham, there are three loot crates spread out across the area, each falling into one of three categories: Mystical, Gear, and Weapon. These crates are placed at significant distances from each other, requiring some skillful maneuvering to reach.

Given the presence of numerous enemies in the area, I recommend eliminating them before embarking on the hunt for these crates.

Brookham Mystical Crate location

The first and easiest crate to find in the Brookham settlement is the Mystical Crate. This crate provides some of the best early-game loot in Once Human. To find it, simply wipe out the enemies swarming in the church and reach the stage to spot its red beam illuminating. Press F to unlock the crate.

Brookham Weapon Crate location

The Weapon Crate can only be found on top of the church in Brookham. To reach the top, simply exit the building from the eastern side door to find a ladder that’ll take you to the roof. Once on the roof, head over to the belfry of the building to find the crate.

Brookham Gear Crate location

Brookham gear crate location Once Human
On the front porch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last crate you can find in the Brookham area is the Gear Crate. To find it, head on over to the squared-covered houses in the northern section. The crate will be placed on the front porch of the second house facing the helicopter pad in Once Human.

