No Rest for the Wicked beginner’s guide: 6 tips to get you started

No Rest for the Wicked entered early access on April 18, 2024. With a game this new, it’s easy to make mistakes you’ll come to regret in the future. This includes selling items you need later, not farming enough experience, or poorly building your character. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

So, here’s our No Rest for the Wicked beginner’s guide that will help you avoid making the same mistakes as I did.

6 tips to get you started with No Rest for the Wicked

A couple tips to keep in mind. Image via Moon Studios

Carefully invest your stats

Right now, there’s no way to respec in No Rest for the Wicked and if you’ve invested your points into a wrong stat. You’re stuck with them. Moon Studios’ CEO and creative director, Thomas Mahler, promised to add respeccing soon, but there’s still no clear release date. Even when Moon Studios adds it, it’s still meant to be consequential and will cost you a ton of gold. You can avoid this altogether by carefully planning your build and following our guide on which stats to level up first.

Explore, explore, and explore

This game is like a box of chocolates—you never know what you might find. Image via Moon Studios

No Rest for the Wicked has a unique yet gloomy world packed with strange creatures and even stranger treasures. The best way to find both is to explore as much as you can and leave no stone unturned. This means breaking all items you find, because you never know what might be on the other side. Explore every nook and cranny, because you might just find the item you need or solve side quests you’d usually skip.

Always have food at hand

Combat in No Rest for the Wicked is quite intense, and even if you’re a mechanical god, you should always have some food at hand to heal you up. Initially, you won’t have much choice about which type of food you can cook, but as you progress through the game, you’ll unlock more recipes.

Get a house

House in No Rest for the Wicked. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you get some money, I recommend you buy a house. Even though you can decorate it, your focus should be on getting as many storage chests as possible, so you can drop all the loot you don’t want to carry in your inventory. You can start decorating it later if you like, but first, focus on functionality.

Upgrade your weapons and gear regularly

If you’re not dealing enough damage, upgrade your weapons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your gear and weapons are the most important part of combat in No Rest for the Wicked. If your gear is out-of-date, you’ll probably struggle to take out enemies and probably die. Zones vary in difficulty, and if you’re having issues clearing them, consider going back and clearing easier enemies to get more gear. Weapons have different rarities, and naturally, you should aim for Gold-quality items since these are the strongest.

Enemies respawn

Even though enemies won’t immediately respawn after their defeat, they will come back. I have to warn you, you won’t encounter the same enemies in the zones you’ve already cleared. Instead, you might encounter different enemies, but also different loot. So, I recommend you plan around that.

