All No Rest for the Wicked platforms

No Rest for the Wicked is the next big project from Moon Studios GmbH—the makers of Ori—and we know every platform it’s going to appear on.

It’s hard to talk about No Rest for the Wicked without first mentioning Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Both titles are stunning, masterful Metroidvania-style games, and they’re both lauded and loved. No Rest for the Wicked is a big step forward in a new direction, and having more platforms increases its availability.

Ori was on many platforms, so let’s break it down and see if No Rest for the Wicked follows suit.

What platforms is No Rest for the Wicked on?

Climbing to new heights. Image via Moon Studios GmbH

No Rest for the Wicked will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC when it finally debuts.

The No Rest for the Wicked release will be a big one for developer Moon Studios GmbH, and it’s great to see it’s getting a multi-platform showing. Although, it’s on fewer platforms than the Ori games, which also included the Nintendo Switch.

There’s time for a port further down the line—especially if No Rest for the Wicked is successful—and we’ll update this guide if anything changes in this regard.

No Rest for the Wicked looks stunning and aims to capture a lot of what fans have come to love from the developer’s work, including its platforming nuances and lush visuals. If you’re still not convinced, we know how much it costs, its status on Game Pass, and whether or not it has early access.

