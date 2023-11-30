Super Mario RPG: Grate Guy’s Casino location explained

If you’ve been exploring every area in Super Mario RPG, then you’ll want to pay a visit to Grate Guy’s Casino for some extra fun, but getting there isn’t that simple. You’ll need to do a few things before you can dive into minigames at this secret location.

How to get the Bright Card to enter Grate Guy’s Casino in Super Mario RPG

Mario tries to get the Bright Card from Knife Guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This hidden casino is one of the secret locations you can discover in Super Mario RPG. Getting there will require you to jump toward a secret passage in a certain spot. You may not notice it at first when casually passing by.

Before heading to the casino’s location, you need to obtain an item called the Bright Card. You can find it over at Booster’s Tower. Start from the entrance of the area and go up the stairs, past the train, and continue going upward.

Picking the right hand to find the ball. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you enter the area with the Knife Guy standing in a corner of the room, go and speak to him. Agree to play the game where you have to guess which hand the yellow ball is in. You’ll have to get this right 12 times in a row to obtain the Bright Card.

Importantly, you can sell the Bright Card at the Marrymore Inn to an old Toad for 10 frog coins, or at any shop for 777 coins. Be careful, though, as selling the Bright Card to a shop will prevent Mario from being able to enter Grate Guy’s Casino for the rest of your playthrough. If you sold the card to the old Toad, however, you can still buy it back from him for 15 frog coins.

Even if you previously entered the casino before selling the Bright Card, you won’t be able to enter again without the card in your possession. So, if you plan on visiting Grate Guy’s Casino at any time, make sure you don’t sell the Bright Card to anyone.

How to find Grate Guy’s Casino in Super Mario RPG

Going to the correct pipe to find Grate Guy’s Casino. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

With the Bright Card in hand, make your way to Bean Valley. If you’ve completed most of the area before, you can get there via the entrance by the beanstalk. Otherwise, you’ll have to make your way through the entire area from the beginning.

Get to the Save Box, where a Shy Guy is watering some Piranha Plants. Wait for him to finish and battle the plant at the top left. After defeating it, enter the pipe and go down to the underground area.

Finding the hidden platforms underground. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will find a Chain Comp enemy in this area that you’ll have to defeat. After beating it, go to where it was and jump three times in a row. When you do this, a platform will appear. You can use it to reach the top of the wall, where you’ll find a passage that will take you to Grate Guy’s Casino. Enter the house and interact with the doormen there. If you have the Bright Card, you can freely enter the casino.

What can you do inside Grate Guy’s Casino in Super Mario RPG?

Grate Guy’s Casino on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are multiple minigames you can play for free inside Grate Guy’s Casino. There’s blackjack, a treasure slots machine, and a game called Look the Other Way, where you’ll have to look in the opposite direction to where Grate Guy is pointing.

Playing slots in the casino. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can win random items as rewards for playing the slots and blackjack games in Grate Guy’s Casino. You also get a Star Egg if you manage to win at Look the Other Way 100 times.

Although it takes some work to reach this secret spot in Super Mario RPG, it’s well worth the effort. The extra items you can get make it even better.